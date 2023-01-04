BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 4.1 %

LND opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter worth $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 10,779.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter worth about $154,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

