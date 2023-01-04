BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 4.1 %
LND opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (LND)
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.