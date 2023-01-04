Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman Sells 10,401 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CEO Gary Bowman sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $214,780.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,689,166.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

On Sunday, December 4th, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $94,100.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Gary Bowman sold 3,802 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,857.80.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Bowman Consulting Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. 23,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.62 million, a P/E ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.