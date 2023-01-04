Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.88. 724,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,474. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

