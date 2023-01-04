boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.19

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHOOY. Barclays dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital cut boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on boohoo group in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

