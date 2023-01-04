BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMF opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMF. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 158.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

