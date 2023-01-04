Blue Barn Wealth LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. 166,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,079,382. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

