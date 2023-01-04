Blue Barn Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,316. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

