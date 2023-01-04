Blue Barn Wealth LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 297,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 166,034 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 208,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. 64,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,553. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.

