Blue Barn Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. 154,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,311. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.35.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

