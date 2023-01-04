Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys 7,499 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.