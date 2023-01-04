Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires 1,097 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. 198,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,163,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.