Blockearth Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $36.50 Million (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Blockearth has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar. One Blockearth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC on exchanges. Blockearth has a market cap of $36.50 million and approximately $2,809.49 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockearth alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00477925 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.02213637 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.52 or 0.30582333 BTC.

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.24224238 USD and is up 43.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,203.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockearth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockearth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.