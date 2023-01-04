BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 105,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,127,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 571,996 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 189,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 56,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DSU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. 252,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,791. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

