Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in December

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLKLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

Featured Articles

