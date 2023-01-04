BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Sells 564 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $99,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

