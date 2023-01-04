BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Sells 111 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,999,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.76. 2,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.84 and its 200-day moving average is $234.10.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

