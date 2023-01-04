BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $809,000 Investment in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF comprises 1.0% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAMO. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 975,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after buying an additional 171,716 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,846,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

VAMO stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. 39,298 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $28.07.

