BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Viad by 347.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Viad in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $382.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.80 million. Viad had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

