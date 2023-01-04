BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Trading Up 7.9%

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 230,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,237,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

