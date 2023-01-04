BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $593.52 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $593.52 million and $8.08 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027474 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004531 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004267 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005229 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000965 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000062 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,408,665.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

