BitShares Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $26.01 million and approximately $574,088.84 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00027353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004548 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002396 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007419 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,768,714 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.