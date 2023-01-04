Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Tops $10.24

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $164.30 million and approximately $36,443.83 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $10.24 or 0.00060880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,819.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.00603694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00253452 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00041114 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.23929217 USD and is up 6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $61,346.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

