BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1,664.81

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. BitcoinBR has a market capitalization of $1,664.81 and approximately $0.58 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinBR token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinBR has traded 221.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR launched on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

