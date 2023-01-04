Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $428.90 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002754 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00239723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00076144 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.