Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 13.6% in December

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Bion Environmental Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS BNET opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.75.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.