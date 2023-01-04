Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

