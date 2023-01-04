BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 4.8%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.99. 2,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,040,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $606.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.68 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 51.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 85,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

