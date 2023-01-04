Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Short Interest Update

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 7,600,000 shares. Approximately 29.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Big Lots Stock Up 5.8 %

BIG traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. 50,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,247. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 64,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 564,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 264,040 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

