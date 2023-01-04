Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Short Interest Update

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 7,600,000 shares. Approximately 29.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Big Lots Stock Up 5.8 %
BIG traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. 50,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,247. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46.
Big Lots Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.11.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
