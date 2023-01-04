Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,835,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.73.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,628 shares of company stock worth $30,200,017. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.