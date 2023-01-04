Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.77. 506,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,534. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $108.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

BHLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 230,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 47,538 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,106 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 47,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

