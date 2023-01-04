Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $44.02 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $44.02 million and $242,293.31 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bend DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00475651 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.90 or 0.02204349 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.23 or 0.30436808 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bend DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bend DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.