BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.60

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 1148497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.
BELLUS Health Stock Up 3.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
