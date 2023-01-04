Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Update

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Belite Bio Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BLTE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,880. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Belite Bio

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

