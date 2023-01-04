Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $132.41 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.61 or 0.07411265 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00032843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00069843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00061153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023818 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

