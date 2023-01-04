Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 7,550 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for 1.4% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 205,546 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

KW traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. 3,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 20.21%. Research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

