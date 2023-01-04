Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 209,844 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 645.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,631 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 98.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UBER traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. 156,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,246,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

