Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $7.07 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,252 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 1.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.13% of National Fuel Gas worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.