Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $19.67 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.8% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 163,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,043. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

