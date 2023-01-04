B&D White Capital Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,642,000 after buying an additional 762,192 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,018,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after buying an additional 709,899 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

