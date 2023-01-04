B&D White Capital Company LLC Raises Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09.

