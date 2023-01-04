B&D White Capital Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.7% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,721,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,705,000 after buying an additional 294,415 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,105,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 131,091 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,009,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 161,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 963,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 99,310 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

