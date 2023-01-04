B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,754,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,972,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 2.3 %

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $177.27 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average of $191.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

