Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Holdings Cut by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,393,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,014,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after acquiring an additional 156,127 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

