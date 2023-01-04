Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth $63,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.97.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSBR. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

