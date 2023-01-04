Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Down 11.6% in December

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 616,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Macro by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Macro by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Banco Macro by 980.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BMA traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 234,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.36. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $603.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.0787 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

