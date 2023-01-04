Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NYSE:BCH opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 52.75%. The firm had revenue of $536.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth about $219,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth about $1,153,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth about $3,268,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the third quarter worth about $182,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

