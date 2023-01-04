Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 368 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.53. 147,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,711. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.75.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

