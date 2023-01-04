Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 43,767 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,767 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 5.34% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JUST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.37. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,482. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12.

