Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,352 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.53. The company had a trading volume of 53,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,371. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.53. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

