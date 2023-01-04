Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,071 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 79.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.91. The stock had a trading volume of 69,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.70. The stock has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

